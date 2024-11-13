Pelicans vs. Thunder: Can OKC cover the big number?

The Thunder will host the Pelicans at 7:40p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Thunder are listed as 14.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 224 points, what is the smart bet from OKC? Keep reading for our Pelicans vs. Thunder prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

555 New Orleans Pelicans (+14.5) at 556 Oklahoma City Thunder (-14.5); o/u 223.5

7:40 p.m. ET, November 13, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Pelicans vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

The Pelicans dropped to 3-8 losing to the Nets 107-105. Jose Alvarado left the game with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss multiple weeks. Alvarado joins the long list of injuries for New Orleans.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS SPIN

The Thunder improved to 9-2 beating the Clippers by 6 points on Monday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a monster game scoring 45 points on 13/21 from the field.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction:

Take the Pelicans, I know New Orleans is extremely banged up but this too big of number in my opinion. New Orleans gets a big boost with Trey Murphy returning and Missi has been playing well. The Thunder have a big home game with the Suns on Friday, this could be a bit of a lookahead spot for them. I like New Orleans to stay within the big number.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Pelicans +14.5

