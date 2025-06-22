Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Player Prop Prediction: Will SGA go off?

Hill SGA go off in Sunday night’s Game 7 matchup between the Thunder and Pacers? How will Tyrese Haliburton perform with a title on the line? Read on for Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Player Prop predictions, trends and more.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 7-point home favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 215 points.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Indiana

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Featured Player Props & Picks

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC)

Over 28.5 Points (-115)

Shai is averaging 30.6 PPG in the Finals and is the focal point of OKC’s halfcourt offense.

In OKC’s three wins this series, he’s scored 32+, including 37 in Game 1.

Game 7s often become iso-heavy — expect SGA to command 20+ shot attempts and double-digit free throws.

Pick: Over 28.5 Points

2. Tyrese Haliburton (IND)

Over 8.5 Assists (-110)

Despite battling a calf strain, Haliburton has racked up 9+ assists in 4 of 6 games this series.

In potential elimination games this postseason, he averages 10.2 assists, showing his facilitator-first instinct.

Expect high minutes and elevated usage in pick-and-roll sets with Siakam and Turner.

Pick: Over 8.5 Assists

3. Pascal Siakam (IND)

Over 19.5 Points (-120)

Siakam has gone over 20 points in 3 straight games (22, 25, 26).

With OKC blitzing Haliburton more aggressively, Siakam has benefited from secondary playmaking looks.

The Thunder have no true PF-sized wing to guard him if Chet Holmgren is drawn out defensively.

Pick: Over 19.5 Points

4. Jalen Williams (OKC)

Over 2.5 Threes Made (+140)

Williams is shooting 42.1% from deep this series, including 6-for-9 in Game 5.

With the Pacers sending help at SGA, Jalen’s catch-and-shoot volume is up.

At +140, this is a great value prop if he sees 5–6 attempts again.

Value Pick: Over 2.5 3PM

5. Andrew Nembhard (IND)

Over 1.5 Steals + Blocks (+105)

Nembhard has been a defensive sparkplug, averaging 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in the Finals.

In Games 2, 4, and 6, he hit this line comfortably with multiple deflections and contests.

He’ll log 35+ minutes and be tasked with chasing Williams and Giddey around screens.

Sleeper Pick: Over 1.5 Stocks

Fade Alert: Chet Holmgren – Rebounds

Under 9.5 Rebounds (-115)

Chet has struggled against Indiana’s physical interior—averaging just 6.8 RPG in the Finals.

With Turner, Siakam, and even McConnell crashing the glass, Chet has been kept to one-and-done rebounds.

If foul trouble re-emerges (4+ fouls in Games 2, 5, and 6), his rebounding upside is capped.

Fade: Under 9.5 Rebounds

Same Game Parlay (FanDuel/PointsBet-Style Idea)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points

Haliburton 9+ Assists

Siakam 20+ Points

Jalen Williams 2+ Threes

+900 Odds (Est.)

Prop Betting Trends to Know

Game 7s tend to go Under: Average final score = 195.3 over last 10 Game 7s.

Star Minutes Increase: Top players average +6.2 minutes over their season/playoff norms.

Pace Slows: Expect more halfcourt sets, which favors assist props and fades fast break scoring.