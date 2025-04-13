Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Can Indiana Cover on the Road?

The Indiana Pacers head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Sunday to close out the regular season. Indiana is coming off of a loss and sit with a 49-32 record on the season. Cleveland is coming off of a win and enter Sunday with a 64-17 record. They are currently 4.5 point home dogs with this Pacers vs. Cavaliers matchup set to tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers (-4.5) at Cleveland Cavaliers (+4.5) o/u 226.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV: FDIN/FDOH

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Pacers

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Indiana. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night and lost 129-115. All five starters sat out for this matchup. Benedict Mathurin led the team with 20 points. Johnny Furphy contributed 17 points off of the bench. The Pacers finished just 65.7% from the free throw line. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have been ruled out. The other 3 starters are available but could see limited minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers took down the New York Knicks 108-102 on Friday. All starters except Donovan Mitchell (missed 3rd straight game with ankle injury) participated and played 30+ minutes. Darius Garland led the team with 26 points and 13 assists. Max Strus followed him up with 19 points. Jarrett Allen had 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Cavs have ruled out all of their starters except Jarrett Allen who will most likely play very limited minutes, as well as all over the 2nd string players.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

Indiana is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Indiana’s last 5 games

Cleveland is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Cleveland’s last 6 games

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction:

I like the Pacers to cover the spread in this matchup on Sunday afternoon. Although Indiana has ruled out their top 2 scorers they will still have some of their starters as well as capable backups in McConnell, Mathurin, and Toppin available to lead the team. Meanwhile the Cavs will be digging deep into the roster with 4th and 5th string players playing. Also although this game doesn’t mean anything for either team, I do think the Pacers will be looking for some confidence and momentum as they head into the postseason. The squad looked very uninspired over their last 3 games.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Pacers -4.5