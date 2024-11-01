Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Can Nuggets stay hot?

The Denver Nuggets head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Friday night at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Timberwolves cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 2-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-4 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 2-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-3 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Denver Nuggets (+4) at 516 Minnesota Timberwolves (-4); o/u 220.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 1, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon is probable to play on Friday with a bruised right knee. Gordon is averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 36.0 minutes per contest this season.

Denver small forward Vlatko Cancar has been nursing a right ankle sprain, but he’s probable for Friday’s contest. Cancar averaged 5.0 points per game in 14.8 minutes per contest for the Nuggets last season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards had a monster game in his team’s 120-114 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday night. In that contest, the former #1 overall pick poured in 37 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and doled out 3 assists. Edwards shot 12 of 20 from the field and 7 of 13 from long range in the loss.

Minnesota power forward Julius Randle also played well for the T’Wolves on Tuesday. The Kentucky alum logged 20 points on 7 of 13 shot attempts from the floor. He added 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 3 made-three pointers to his stat line for good measure. Randle is averaging 23.3 points per game on the campaign.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Denver is 28-35-2 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Denver.

Minnesota is 19-14 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

Denver and Atlanta are the only two NBA teams without an against-the-spread win this season. The Nuggets are 0-4 ATS on the campaign. They struggled against the number last year as well. To wit, since the start of the 2023 season, Denver is 20-27-1 ATS as the road team, 29-31-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest, and 9-15 ATS in division games. Minnesota has been solid against the number in relevant situations.

Since the beginning of last season, the Timberwolves are an NBA-best 14-7-2 ATS in division games and 35-34-2 ATS in conference games. The Nuggets’ two wins this year have come in overtime against lesser teams (Toronto and Brooklyn). I think they have a tough time dealing with Minnesota’s defense and Anthony Edwards’ ability to score and create for others. I’m laying the points with the Timberwolves at home on Friday night.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -4