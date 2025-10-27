Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Can Minnesota get to 3-1?

Last Updated on October 27, 2025 1:50 am by Alex Becker

The Denver Nuggets head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Monday night at 9:30 PM ET on Peacock. Can the Timberwolves cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 1-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-1 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 2-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-3 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Denver Nuggets (-5.5) at 536 Minnesota Timberwolves (+5.5); o/u 228.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, October 27, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Peacock

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in his team’s 133-111 win over the Suns on Saturday night. In that game, the 3-time league MVP put up 14 points, 14 rebounds, 15 assists, and 3 steals in 32 minutes of playing time. Jokic shot 5 of 8 from the floor in the victory.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray also played well against Phoenix on Saturday. In 32 minutes of game action, the 2023 NBA champion logged 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal. Murray knocked down 3 of 8 three-point attempts and converted all 4 of his free throw attempts in the win.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards left his team’s game against the Pacers on Sunday with a right hamstring injury. The 3-time All-Star played just 3 minutes before exiting the contest, before being ruled out for the rest of the game. He eventually returned to the bench in street clothes. The team is calling Edwards’ injury “right hamstring tightness,” and he’s officially listed as day-to-day on the injury report. Despite that, it seems unlikely that Edwards will play against the Nuggets on Monday night. Terrence Shannon Jr., Bones Hyland, and Jaylen Clark are all candidates for increased roles if Edwards sits out on Monday.

Minnesota guard Rob Dillingham (nose) sat out Sunday’s home date with Indiana. His status for Monday’s game is unclear at the time of this writing. Dillingham averaged 4.5 points per game in 10.5 minutes per contest for the Timberwolves last season.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against Minnesota.

Denver is 8-11 ATS when playing with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 5-1-1 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 12-10 ATS in division games since the beginning of last season.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

The Timberwolves might be without their star guard, Anthony Edwards, on Monday night. In fact, the line of Minnesota +5.5 reflects that. But I think there’s some value in taking the Wolves at home, even without Anthony Edwards, and even on the second night of a back-to-back.

To wit, the Timberwolves are 8-6 ATS when playing on no rest and 9-8 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season. Minnesota is also 12-7 straight up without Anthony Edwards since he joined the team, according to StatMuse.For those reasons, I’m backing the T’Wolves in this one. The pick is Minnesota +5.5 points over Denver at Bovada.lv.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +5.5