Nuggets vs. Lakers: Back LA

The Lakers will host the Nuggets at 10:40p.m. ET on Saturday night. The Lakers are listed as 3.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 236 points, what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. LA prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Denver Nuggets (+3.5) at 566 LA Lakers (-3.5); o/u 236

10:40 p.m. ET, November 23, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Nuggets vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

The Nuggets dropped to 8-6 losing to Dallas last night by a score of 123-120. Nikola Jokic posted a triple double, however it wasn’t enough for Denver. The Nuggets look to get back on track tonight as they head to LA.

LA Lakers DFS SPIN

The Lakers fell to 10-5 on the season losing to Orlando by one point on Thursday. Rui Hachimura will return to the lineup after missing the last four games.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction:

Take the Lakers. The Nuggets have to be fatigued played a difficult game last night against Dallas, coming back from 20 points before ultimately falling short. On the other side the LA has to have a extra chip on their shoulder as they face Denver, the Nuggets have dominated in the playoffs as of late. Los Angeles gets their revenge tonight against what I presume to be a sluggish Denver team.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Lakers -3.5