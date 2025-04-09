Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction: Can Sacramento Stay Hot?

The Denver Nuggets head to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Wednesday night. Denver is on a 4 game losing streak and enter Wednesday with a 47-32 record. Sacramento is riding a 3 game win streak and currently sit with a 39-40 record. They are currently 3 point home dogs with this Nuggets vs. Kings matchup set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets (-3) at Sacramento Kings (+3) o/u 234.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2025

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Nuggets

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 81% of bets are on Denver. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets made the shocking decision to fire head coach Michael Malone with just 3 games left in the regular season. Malone is the winningest coach in franchise history. The news broke on Tuesday while Denver lost their 4th straight game on Sunday. Lead assistant David Adelman will serve as the interim head coach. Adelman has been with the team since 2017. On the injury front, Jamal Murray is not expected to play on Wednesday night.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings have won their last 3 games including a 120-113 victory over the Cavs and a 127-117 victory over the Detroit Pistons, both on the road. Zach Lavine led the team against Detroit with 43 points. DeMar DeRozan was not far behind finishing with 37 points. Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. With the Warriors beating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, the Kings clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Keegan Murray is questionable for Wednesday night as he fights off lower back inflammation.

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Trends

Denver is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Denver’s last 10 games

Sacramento is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Sacramento’s last 10 games

Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction:

I like the Kings to cover the spread in this matchup on Wednesday night. It’s hard to trust the Nuggets at this point. They have lost their last 4 games and are 2-8 ATS in their last 10. They have lost 3 of their last 4 road games. And they just lost not only their head coach that led them to a championship in 2023, but also their GM. All of this happening the day before they head on the road to Sacramento to take on a Kings team that is riding high after ending a 6 game road trip with 3 big wins and clinching a play-in tournament spot. Jamal Murray once again won’t return to the court. Denver is also 9-14 ATS this season as a road favorite. I’m going to ride with the Kings as home dogs over a Nuggets team that is in complete disarray.

Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction: Kings +3