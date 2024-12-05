Nuggets vs. Cavaliers: Take Denver

The Cavs will host the Nuggets at 7:10p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Cavs are listed as 4.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 235 points, what is the smart bet from Cleveland? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Cavs prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Denver Nuggets (+4.5) at 538 Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5); o/u 235

7:10 p.m. ET, December 5, 2024

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

The Nuggets improved to 11-8 defeating the Warriors by four points on Tuesday night. Aaron Gordon is probable for Thursday’s contest.

Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

The Cavs moved to 19-3 beating the Wizards by a score of 118-87 on December 3rd. Ty Jerome is listed as a game-time decision with an illness.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Prediction:

Take the Nuggets. This is too many points in my opinion. Aaron Gordon is a massive boost for Denver on both ends of the floor and Jokic has been playing at an unreal level all year. Cleveland is very good, but I don’t think they should be laying more than a possession in this one.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Denver +4.5