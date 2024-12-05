Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NBA Articles

    Nuggets vs. Cavaliers: Take Denver

    Paul ElliotBy
    Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

    The Cavs will host the Nuggets at 7:10p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Cavs are listed as 4.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 235 points, what is the smart bet from Cleveland? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Cavs prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    537 Denver Nuggets (+4.5) at 538 Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5); o/u 235

    7:10 p.m. ET, December 5, 2024

    Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

    Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

    The Nuggets improved to 11-8 defeating the Warriors by four points on Tuesday night. Aaron Gordon is probable for Thursday’s contest.  

    Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

    The Cavs moved to 19-3 beating the Wizards by a score of 118-87 on December 3rd. Ty Jerome is listed as a game-time decision with an illness.  

    Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Prediction:

    Take the Nuggets. This is too many points in my opinion. Aaron Gordon is a massive boost for Denver on both ends of the floor and Jokic has been playing at an unreal level all year. Cleveland is very good, but I don’t think they should be laying more than a possession in this one.  

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Denver +4.5

    Hello everyone, I've been in the sports betting industry for four years now upon graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2020. I have worked as a trader in Las Vegas and now find myself back in the South working on the integrity side of sports betting. In my free time, I enjoy attending sporting events, hanging out with friends and family and traveling. I have been with TheSpread for over a year now, I hope to continue to provide quality analysis of different sporting events and try to find some winning wagers!

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com