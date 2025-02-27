Nuggets vs. Bucks Prediction: Will Denver stay hot with win in Milwaukee?

The Nuggets (38-20) will face the Bucks (32-25) on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 7:00 PM CT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. This matchup features two MVP contenders: Nikola Jokić for the Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Nuggets vs. Bucks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets (-2.5) at Milwaukee Bucks (+2.5); o/u 240.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 27, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Warriors vs. Magic Public Betting: Bettors Love Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance:

Denver Nuggets: The Nuggets have won four of their last five games, consistently scoring over 125 points. However, their defense has allowed at least 115 points in each of these games. Offensively, they rank 5th in point differential (+5.3), 4th in rebounds per game (45.9), and 3rd in three-point field goal percentage (38.1%).

Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks recently had a four-game winning streak snapped by a 100-97 loss to the Houston Rockets. They are 2nd in three-point field goal percentage (38.4%) and 7th in overall field goal percentage (47.9%). Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team with 31.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.

Nuggets vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take Denver. The Nuggets have won nine out of their last 10 games overall. Over that span, they covered in seven out of those 10 matchups. The Nuggets are also 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games overall and are 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 meetings with Milwaukee.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -2.5