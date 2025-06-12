NBA Odds: Way-Too-Early Betting Futures for 2026

With the 2025 NBA Finals in full swing, basketball fans are on the edge of their seats as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers battle it out for the crown. OKC headed into the showpiece series as the team to beat, but the Eastern Conference underdogs upset the odds in Game 1 with a shocking victory on enemy territory courtesy of Tyrese Haliburton’s last-gasp buzzer-beater, his fourth of the postseason thus far.

The favorites managed to tie things up by winning Game 2, and now they are looking to stamp their authority on the rest of the series. However, even with this year’s finals still ongoing, online sportsbooks have wasted no time stirring the pot for next season. Yes, the odds for the 2026 NBA Championship are already out, even though we still don’t know who will emerge with the Larry O’Brien this summer. So, who are the bookies favoring?

Thunder

The Thunder have been nothing short of spectacular in 2025. They dominated the Western Conference, unlike anything we have seen before. And whether they emerge with the trophy this summer or not, online NBA betting sites clearly feel that OKC remains the team to beat, and they could well be for years to come.

The latest NBA betting at Bovada odds don’t just make the Paycom Center side an overwhelming favorite for glory this term; they also make them the +205 frontrunner for next year as well. Spearheaded by the rising superstar duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, a sustained period of dominance could well be just around the corner.

The former of that double act is arguably the best player in the world on current form, and he looks poised to claim the MVP award for the first time in his career. Couple that with a maturing young core around him, and it’s clear that the Thunder will take some stopping both in 2025 and next season, too.

The bookies weren’t shy about giving Oklahoma City the shortest odds for 2026, and it’s no wonder. Their impressive blend of youth, depth, and IQ has carried them to the Finals this year, and their ceiling looks limitless. But what’s next?

Well, the Thunder do have some offseason questions to address. Will Sam Presti and the front office add veteran experience to complement their youthful core? More importantly, can Chet Holmgren bulk up and polish his interior defense to anchor their already-stout defensive schemes? Answering these questions might be the difference between a solitary title and an everlasting dynasty.

Pacers

The Pacers have been 2025’s surprise packages. After finishing a respectable fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Indianapolis outfit has been on a fairytale run ever since. They dispatched Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, before knocking off the all-conquering top-seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semifinals. Further heroics were on the way against the Knicks in the Eastern Finals, and they still may end up with the Larry O’Brien for the first time.

Next season, the bookies’ odds might not place them as outright favorites, but writing them off could be a grave mistake, as it has proven to be this year. The aforementioned Haliburton has emerged as one of the most clutch players in the league, sinking no fewer than four buzzer-beater winners at the death throughout the postseason, while Bennedict Mathurin has proven to be a great all-around scorer.

No matter how the Finals shake out, 2025 has been a banner year for Indiana. Their depth and chemistry have confounded even elite opponents, and next season, they will prove that their success is no fluke. However, if they are to elevate themselves from fringe contenders to a consistent finals presence, they will need to focus their offseason efforts on adding more shooting as well as bolstering their bench.

Knicks

The Knicks’ resurgence was one of the most captivating storylines of the 2025 season. Powered by Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and an emerging Quentin Grimes, the Big Apple outfit built an identity grounded in grit. After decades in the doldrums, they’ve successfully managed to claw their way back into relevance, with their Conference Semifinals victory against the heavily favored reigning champion Boston Celtics providing scenes that Madison Square Garden will never forget.

While 2025 ultimately ended in heartbreak, the Knicks have built a solid platform from which they can work. If R.J. Barrett can further develop from occasional flashes to consistent brilliance, the 2025 underdogs could well have another superstar on their hands. The bookies currently price them at +800, the same odds as the aforementioned Pacers, and those odds could surely shorten further if they are active in free agency.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have been unpredictable in recent years, but they remain undeniably talented. After finally figuring out how to blend Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, along with Anthony Edwards emerging as one of the NBA’s most electric young stars, Minnesota made a deep playoff push in 2025. A postseason victory against a LeBron James and Luka Doncic-powered Los Angeles Lakers certainly showcased their potential, but now the pressure is on to kick on and mount a serious championship challenge.

Edwards has shown he has the ability to win games on his own, but Minnesota will need Towns and Gobert to deliver reliable performances in a playoff setting. That is providing, however, that KAT remains in the Twin Cities. With huge contracts on the books, offseason moves may be limited unless they offload one of their big names, and it’s Towns who looks the most likely to depart.