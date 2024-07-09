NBA Championship 2024-25 Betting Odds: Will Celtics Repeat?

The 2024-25 NBA Championship odds have been updated following a free agency frenzy. The Celtics are currently favored, but which other teams have good odds to win it all next NBA season?

The Favorite

As previously mentioned, the Boston Celtics are the current favorite to win the NBA title. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Celtics are currently +300 to win next season’s championship.

The Celtics took care of their biggest piece of business this offseason by signing Jayson Tatum to a five-year, $314 million deal that will run through the 2029-30 season. Derrick White also agreed to a four-year, $125.9 million extension with the Celtics, who are poised to make another deep run next season.

The Challengers

The Thunder have the next-best odds to win the NBA title at +750, followed by the Nuggets and 76ers at +850, respectively. The Knicks, meanwhile, are +900, while the Mavericks are +1000 and the Timberwolvers at +1100.

Oklahoma City returns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein and Lugentz Dort. They also acquired Dillon Jones from the Knicks on draft night in exchange for five second round picks. He’ll look to complete for minutes immediately.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets signed Jamal Murray to a four-year, $209 million extension. He and Nikola Jokic will be a duo to be reckoned with for years to come in the Mile High City. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon will also return, while Dario Saric was signed to a two-year, $10.6 million deal.

The Knicks will also be a handful again next season, as OG Anuoby, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson all return to a roster that also features Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. The team dealt Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks.

Continuing with the odds, the Bucks are +1500.

The Mid-Range Long-Shots

The Lakers, who will have a new coach in J.J. Reddick as well as father/son combination in LeBron and Bronny James. The Lakers are +3500 to win the NBA title next season.

The Magic, Grizzlies, Pelicans and Suns are +4000, respectively, to win the 2024-25 NBA Championship, followed by the Heat and Warriors at +4500. The Pacers, Clippers, Kings and Cavs are all +5000, respectively, while the Rockets are +10000.

The Spurs are +15000, followed by the Hawks at +35000.

The Deep Longshots

The teams with essentially zero chance at winning the title are the Trail Blazers, Pistons, Bulls, Hornets, Raptors, Wizards, Nets and the Jazz, who are all +100000, respectively.