NBA Best Bets Tuesday Nov 18: Can Nets cover double-digits?

The NBA schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 18, serves up a few clean value spots — including a small road favorite, a medium home favorite, and one underdog catching a big number at home. Can Detroit keep rolling against Atlanta on the road? Will the Spurs’ size and depth bury Memphis? Are the Nets a live underdog getting too many points versus Boston? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18.

NBA Best Bets: Pick 1 — Detroit Pistons -1.5 at Atlanta Hawks (7:30 PM ET)

The injury report is worth checking ahead of this game. For Detroit, Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson both missed Monday’s game against the Pacers. Their status is unclear ahead of Tuesday’s game in Atlanta. Pistons players Jaden Ivey and Tobias Harris are both out for Tuesday’s game. For Atlanta, Trae Young is out. Kristaps Porzingis, Onyeka Okongwu, and Zaccharie Risacher are all listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday’s game.

I like the Pistons here despite their injuries, because they’ve been on a tear over the past 3 weeks. Since October 29th, Detroit is 10-0 straight up and 8-2 against the spread. The Pistons currently have the best straight-up record (12-2) in the Eastern Conference and are tied with the Lakers for the best ATS record (10-4) in the NBA this season. On top of that, Detroit is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Atlanta, and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall. The Pistons are the pick.

Pick: Detroit Pistons -1.5

NBA Best Bets: Pick 2 — San Antonio Spurs -6 vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8:00 PM ET)

This game will be a test of both teams’ depth. Memphis will be without Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, Javon Small, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Brandon Clarke for this contest. San Antonio won’t have Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, or Dylan Harper available for Tuesday’s division showdown with Memphis.

Through all of the injuries listed above, I believe that San Antonio will have a roster talent advantage over Memphis on Tuesday. De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Keldon Johnson will all be available for the Spurs against the Grizzlies, and all four of those players are averaging over 11 points per game.

A few numbers bolster the case for San Antonio here. The Spurs are 25-23-1 ATS as the home team and 14-7 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season. Conversely, Memphis is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 9-11 ATS when playing with the rest advantage since the beginning of last season.

Pick: San Antonio -6

NBA Best Bets: Pick 3 — Brooklyn Nets +10.5 vs. Boston Celtics (7:30 PM ET)

Boston won’t have Jayson Tatum for this game as he recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered in last year’s playoffs. Brooklyn won’t have Cam Thomas, who is their second-leading scorer this season. Haywood Highsmith will also sit out for Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The Nets having Cam Thomas might not be a bad thing. Thomas is a gunner, averaging the second-most field goal attempts on the team (16.5) this season. Thomas taking that many shots is a problem because he’s only shooting 40.2% from the field and 42.5% on two-pointers this season. With Thomas out of the lineup, Egor Demin and Tyrese Martin should have increased roles on Tuesday. Martin scored 20 points off the bench in his team’s 129-106 win over the Wizards on Sunday, with Cam Thomas out of commission.

A few numbers help Brooklyn’s case for covering on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Boston. What’s more, the Nets are 6-4 ATS in conference games and 5-2-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this year. For those reasons, I like the Nets to cover as home underdogs on Tuesday night.

Pick: Brooklyn +10.5

