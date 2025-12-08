Monday NBA Best Bets Dec. 8: Can the Suns cover without Booker?

Last Updated on December 8, 2025 5:28 am by Alex Becker

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—The NBA schedule on Monday, Dec. 8, features 3 games. Can the Timberwolves win by double-digits as home favorites against a pesky Suns squad? Can the Spurs win handily as a road favorite against the not-great Pelicans? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Monday, December 8, 2025.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

NBA Best Bets for Monday, December 8, 2025

NBA Best Bets Dec. 8: Pick 1 — Phoenix Suns +9.5 at Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 PM ET on Peacock)

For Phoenix, Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Isaiah Livers are out on Monday. Dillon Brooks is listed as questionable.

For Minnesota, no one is listed on the injury report, so they should be full strength and ready to go.

I like the Suns here. Phoenix is 6-3 ATS after a loss, 14-7 ATS in conference games, 2-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage, and 6-5 ATS as the road team this season. For those reasons, Phoenix +9.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Dec. 8: Pick 2 — New Orleans Pelicans +9.5 vs. San Antonio Spurs (8:00 PM ET)

San Antonio won’t have Victor Wembanyama or Jordan McLaughlin available for Monday’s contest. Spurs center Luke Kornet and guard Stephon Castle are both listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

New Orleans won’t have Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, or Jordan Poole for Monday’s game. Pelicans forward Herbert Jones is listed as questionable with a calf ailment.

I like New Orleans in this matchup. The Pelicans are 6-5-1 ATS as a home underdog, 11-8-1 ATS after a loss, 11-7-1 ATS in conference games, and 3-2-1 ATS in division games this year. For those reasons, the pick is New Orleans +9.5.

💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.