Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 2 NBA Finals Odds & Prediction

The 5-seed Mavericks remain in Boston to face the 1-seed Celtics on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals Finals. Can the Mavericks cover the 7-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Celtics betting prediction.

Boston leads the series 1-0.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 12-6 straight up and 11-7 ATS in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 59-41 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season and are 13-2 straight up and 8-7 ATS in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 49-43-5 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Dallas Mavericks (+7) at 504 Boston Celtics (-7); o/u 214.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ABC

Mavericks vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks superstar point guard Luka Doncic is probable to play with knee and ankle injuries against the Celtics on Sunday. Doncic has been on the injury report for almost every game this postseason, but he’s yet to sit out a contest. The Slovenian national is averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game during these playoffs.

Dallas forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper had been listed on the injury report for the past several games due to an ankle sprain. He’s no longer listed on the injury report and should be fully available if needed against Boston on Sunday.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Thursday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals marked the return of Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian 7-footer had missed the team’s previous 10 playoff games with a calf strain but came out firing on all cylinders in Sunday’s contest. In 21 minutes of action off the bench, Porzingis recorded 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots. He shot 8 of 13 from the floor, 2 of 4 from long range, and recorded a plus-minus of +13 on the night. It appears Porzingis is back to full strength, and isn’t suffering any ill effects from his month-long layoff.

Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Dallas is an NBA-best 34-17 ATS as the road team this season.

Boston is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

The over is 51-46 in Boston’s games this season.

Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Dallas lost Game 1 of this series in Boston 107-89 on Thursday night. The Mavericks looked overmatched. Despite that, I’m not willing to completely write them off. Dallas lost Game 1 of their first-round series to the Clippers 109-97. The Mavericks won that series in 6 games. The Mavs lost Game 1 of their second-round series to the Thunder by a score of 117-95. Dallas won that series in 6 games. Because of their recent postseason history, the Mavericks likely aren’t going to panic after losing Game 1. I don’t think bettors should either.

Dallas is 42-24 ATS this season when playing an opponent on equal rest. That’s the second-best mark in the league this year. Additionally, the Mavs are 11-7 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season. The two days of rest between Games 1 and 2 of this series could really help Dallas. And finally, the Mavericks are 24-13 ATS after a loss this season. That’s the second-best record in the league under those circumstances. I think Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks will bounce back and cover the number on the road in Boston in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +7