Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 1 NBA Finals Odds & Prediction

The 5-seed Mavericks head to Boston to face the 1-seed Celtics on Thursday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals Finals. Can the Mavericks cover the 6.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 12-5 straight up and 11-6 ATS in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 59-40 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season and are 12-2 straight up and 7-7 ATS in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 48-43-5 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Dallas Mavericks (+6.5) at 502 Boston Celtics (-6.5); o/u 214.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ABC

Mavericks vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks superstar point guard Luka Doncic is probable to play on Thursday night. He’s been managing a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness for most of the postseason, but those ailments shouldn’t impact his status for Game 1. Doncic should be all systems go.

Dallas forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper is questionable to play on Thursday due to an ankle sprain. Prosper averaged 3.0 points per game in 8.4 minutes per contest during the regular season. He’s played in 1 playoff game so far this year.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis is probable for Game 1 against the Mavericks on Thursday night. Porzingis hasn’t played since April 29th due to a left calf strain, but he should be good to go for the opening game of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Boston backup center Luke Kornet is also probable for Thursday’s game. He had been dealing with a left wrist sprain, but that shouldn’t impact his ability to play in Game 1. With Porzingis back in the lineup Kornet will likely slide back into the third-string center spot behind backup pivot Al Horford.

Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Dallas is an NBA-best 34-16 ATS as the road team this season.

Boston is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

The over is 51-45 in Boston’s games this season.

The under is 53-45-1 in Dallas’s games this season.

Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Both teams should be well-rested for this game. Dallas last played on May 30th while Boston last played on May 27th. That means the Mavericks will be playing on 6 days of rest while the Celtics will tip off Thursday’s game after 9 days of rest. While that long layoff may seem to favor Boston, I’m not sure that it does. The Mavs are 10-8 ATS this season when playing with the rest disadvantage. Dallas has also been solid as an underdog all year. The Mavericks are 20-18 ATS as an underdog this season and 14-11 ATS when getting points on the road in 2024.

Dallas point guard Luka Doncic is the best player remaining in these playoffs. He’s averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game across 17 postseason contests this season. He will likely single-handedly win multiple games in this series. Doncic has played in big games his entire life coming up through the European youth basketball system, and I think he’ll be ready to play at an elite level on Thursday night. I think Dallas is a live underdog, so I’m taking Luka Doncic, the Mavs, and the points on the road in Game 1.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +6.5