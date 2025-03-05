Maryland vs. Michigan Prediction: Will Terps’ struggles continue vs. Wolverines?

The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins (23-6, 12-4 Big Ten) will face the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines (22-7, 11-5 Big Ten) on Wednesday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, with television coverage on the Big Ten Network. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Maryland vs. Michigan matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Maryland Terps (+2) at Michigan Wolverines (-2); o/u 154

6:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: BTN

Maryland vs. Michigan Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Terps

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Maryland when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Maryland Terrapins

The Terrapins enter this matchup having won five of their last six games. In their recent 68-64 victory over Penn State, freshman forward Derik Queen led the team with 23 points.

Maryland’s defense has been a cornerstone of their success, allowing an average of 64.5 points per game, which ranks among the top defenses in the Big Ten.

Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines have been formidable at home, boasting a 13-2 record at the Crisler Center. They average 79.6 points per game, outscoring opponents by an average of 8.2 points.

Michigan’s balanced offense features multiple players averaging double figures, making them a challenging opponent to defend.

Betting Odds and Predictions

According to SportsLine consensus, Michigan is favored by 1.5 points, with the over/under set at 154.5 points.

However, some analysts believe Maryland could outperform expectations, suggesting a potential edge for the Terrapins.

Key Matchup

The battle between Maryland’s defense and Michigan’s high-scoring offense will be pivotal. The Terrapins’ ability to limit the Wolverines’ scoring, especially on their home court, could determine the game’s outcome.

Maryland vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

Take the Wolverines, who are laying 2 points at Bovada.lv. Michigan has won seven out of its last 10 games versus Maryland, covering in seven out of those 10 games as well. The Wolverines have also won eight out of their last 10 games overall.

Maryland vs. Michigan Hoops Prediction: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES -2