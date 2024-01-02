Close Menu
    Magic vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Magic vs. Warriors

    The Orlando Magic head to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Warriors cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Warriors betting prediction.

    The Orlando Magic are 19-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 22-10 ATS this season.

    The Golden State Warriors are 15-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-17 ATS this season.

    Magic vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

    527 Orlando Magic (+3.5) at 528 Golden State Warriors (-3.5); o/u 231.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

    Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

    TV: NBA TV

    Magic vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

    Magic power forward Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and shooting guard Joe Ingles (ankle) will both be unavailable against the Warriors on Tuesday night. Isaac is averaging 6.4 points per game and Ingles is chipping in 4.9 points per game on the campaign. 

    Orlando point guard Markelle Fultz is listed as questionable to play on Tuesday. He’s been working his way back from left knee tendinitis. Fultz is averaging 11.4 points per game in 5 starts for Orlando this season. He’s been out since November 9th but could be back this week.

    Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

    Warriors power forward Draymond Green is still suspended by the league due to his role in an on-court incident last month. Green’s suspension is “indefinite,” but he could be back on the floor by the middle of January. In 15 starts for Golden State this season, Draymond Green put up 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 made three-pointers per game. In Green’s absence, Warriors forwards Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis have taken on increased roles. 

    The over is 18-14 in Golden State’s games this season.

    The under is 17-14-1 in Orlando’s games this season.

    Golden State is 3-2 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

    Golden State is 4-3 ATS in non-conference games this season.

    Magic vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

    Orlando is in the middle of a grueling four-game West Coast road trip. The Magic lost at the Suns on New Year’s Eve, play at the Warriors on Tuesday night, and then play on the road against the Kings and Nuggets to round out the week. Orlando might be a young team, but the grueling travel of the NBA schedule might catch up with them this week.

    Golden State is in the middle of a comforting seven-game home stand. The Warriors last played at home against the Mavericks on Friday. They dropped that contest 132-122. But they’ll have two full days to rest up before this matchup without the stress of having to travel. It’s been rough at times for the Warriors this season, but I like them to cover the soft line at home against the Magic on Tuesday night.

    Magic vs. Warriors Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -3.5  

