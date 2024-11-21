Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NBA Articles

    Magic vs. Lakers: Lay the Number

    Paul ElliotBy
    Magic vs. Lakers

    The Lakers will host the Magic at 10:40p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Lakers are listed as 4.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 216.5 points, what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Lakers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    535 Orlando Magic (+4.5) at 536 Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5); o/u 216.5

    10:40 p.m. ET, November 21, 2024

    Cypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, LA

    Magic vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Orlando Magic DFS SPIN

    The Magic dropped to 9-7, defeating the Clippers by a score of 104-93 on Wednesday night. Anthony Black led Orlando in scoring with 17 points, while also dishing out 8 assists. Orlando looks to get back on track on Thursday night.  

    Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

    The Lakers moved to 10-4 on the season beating Utah by 6 points. Anthony Davis is listed as probable for Thursday’s contest, while Rui Hachimura is questionable to go against Orlando. LA looks for their seventh straight victory.   

    Magic vs. Lakers Prediction:

    Take the Lakers, I’m not sure how this line is so short. LA is playing fantastic basketball, while Orlando is shorthanded and on the second night of a back-to-back. It appears Davis will be available and Los Angeles can still cover this number even if he isn’t. Lakers cover at home on Thursday.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Lakers -4.5

    Hello everyone, I've been in the sports betting industry for four years now upon graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2020. I have worked as a trader in Las Vegas and now find myself back in the South working on the integrity side of sports betting. In my free time, I enjoy attending sporting events, hanging out with friends and family and traveling. I have been with TheSpread for over a year now, I hope to continue to provide quality analysis of different sporting events and try to find some winning wagers!

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com