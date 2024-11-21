Magic vs. Lakers: Lay the Number

The Lakers will host the Magic at 10:40p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Lakers are listed as 4.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 216.5 points, what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Lakers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Orlando Magic (+4.5) at 536 Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5); o/u 216.5

10:40 p.m. ET, November 21, 2024

Cypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, LA

Magic vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic DFS SPIN

The Magic dropped to 9-7, defeating the Clippers by a score of 104-93 on Wednesday night. Anthony Black led Orlando in scoring with 17 points, while also dishing out 8 assists. Orlando looks to get back on track on Thursday night.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

The Lakers moved to 10-4 on the season beating Utah by 6 points. Anthony Davis is listed as probable for Thursday’s contest, while Rui Hachimura is questionable to go against Orlando. LA looks for their seventh straight victory.

Magic vs. Lakers Prediction:

Take the Lakers, I’m not sure how this line is so short. LA is playing fantastic basketball, while Orlando is shorthanded and on the second night of a back-to-back. It appears Davis will be available and Los Angeles can still cover this number even if he isn’t. Lakers cover at home on Thursday.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Lakers -4.5