Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Can Magic cover without Banchero?

The Orlando Magic head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Cavaliers cover the 7.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

The Orlando Magic are 3-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-3 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-0 ATS this season.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Orlando Magic (+7.5) at 506 Cleveland Cavaliers (-7.5); o/u 215.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 1, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Magic vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic star power forward Paolo Banchero will miss Friday’s game with a torn oblique. The injury is expected to keep him out for at least 4-6 weeks. Banchero was averaging 29.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season before getting injured.

Orlando center Goga Bitadze (foot) and small forward Franz Wagner (illness) are both officially listed as questionable to play on Friday night. Wagner would be the bigger loss of the two as he’s averaging 17.8 points per game this year.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. is doubtful for Friday night’s game due to a thumb injury. The Wichita State alum averaged 5.6 points per game in 12.7 minutes per contest last season.

Cleveland guard Max Strus won’t play Friday because of hip and ankle injuries. He’ll likely be out until December. Strus started 70 games for Cleveland last season and averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in a career-high 32 minutes per contest.

With Porter and Strus out of the lineup, expect Cavs guards Caris LeVert, Ty Jerome, and Sam Merrill to see upticks in playing time on Friday and going forward.

Magic vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Cleveland.

Orlando is 26-23 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 25-32 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 26-29-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last season.

Magic vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

Orlando will be without their best player, Paolo Banchero for this game. He was diagnosed with a torn right oblique on Thursday night and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. He had been averaging 29.0 points per game this season. With Banchero out of commission, Orlando will likely allot more minutes to big men Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac. Isaac is one of the team’s better defenders, and Wagner is averaging a career-high 11.0 points per game this season. The Magic will not be as good without Banchero obviously, but they have enough roster talent to remain competitive.

Cleveland is the only team in the NBA that is still undefeated against the spread this season. The Cavs are 5-0 ATS this year and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall. I think their streak ends on Friday. Cleveland has had trouble covering against Orlando of late. The Cavs are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against the Magic and 3-5 ATS in their last 8 contests against Orlando. I think this line is a bit too high, so I’m taking Orlando and the points on the road in this one.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +7.5