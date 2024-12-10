Magic vs. Bucks Prediction: Is Orlando Live Dog in NBA Cup?

The quarterfinals of the NBA Cup begin in Tuesday night’s Magic vs. Bucks matchup in Milwaukee. Are the Bucks laying too many points as 7-point home favorite? Or will Milwaukee cash at that number?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Orlando Magic (+7) at Milwaukee Bucks (-7); o/u 215

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Magic vs. Bucks Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Suggs has 26 points in win over Suns

Jalen Suggs had 26 points (8-of-18 FGs), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and four 3-pointers in the Magic’s 115-100 victory over the Suns on Sunday. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner out, Suggs carried the mail for the Orlando offense as he led the team in both shot attempts and scoring. He’s a point guard, but also a proficient scorer and 3-point shooter. This uptick in usage should last as long as the Magic’s two stars are out. Orlando has three games in the upcoming week, starting with the Bucks on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo probable for Tuesday

Giannis (right patella tendinopathy) is probable to play against Orlando on Tuesday. Giannis will continue to deal with this knee injury, but it isn’t expected to keep him out of the lineup, especially with a trip to Las Vegas on the line. Expect him to have yet another monster performance.

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Trends

Orlando is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games

Orlando is 13-4 ATS in its last 17 games

Milwaukee is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Orlando

Milwaukee is 16-2 SU in its last 18 games when playing Orlando

Magic vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take Orlando. The Magic have covered the spread in seven out of their last 10 games and are 8-2 straight up over that same span. Milwaukee is also 8-2 straight up over its last 10 games, but the Bucks are just 5-5 against the number over that span. The Magic have also covered in three out of their last four games versus the Bucks as well.

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +7