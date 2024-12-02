Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Defensive struggling coming to Minnesota?

Will Monday night’s Lakers vs. Timberwolves game turn into a defensive struggle? Tip-off from Target Center is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Lakers (+8) at Minnesota Timberwolves (-8); o/u 219.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 2, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

LeBron records double-double vs. Jazz

LeBron James recorded a double-double on Sunday with 27 points (12-of-28 FGs), five rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks against the Jazz. On the heels of one of his worst games of the year and a weak stretch of games, there were plenty of questions about how much longer LeBron can keeping playing at this level. Though it wasn’t a flawless performances, James was extra aggressive in this game and shot a season-high 28 times while still dishing out 14 assists. He missed all nine of his 3-point attempts, including one that would’ve put them up four points with a few seconds remaining. LeBron turns 40 this month, and there will be plenty of eyes on him to see how his body holds up.

Edwards leads T-Wolves in win over Clippers

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 21 points (7-of-21 FGs), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and four 3-pointers in a 93-92 win over the Clippers on Friday. Edwards didn’t have an efficient shooting night against a tough defense, but he was still able to do enough to help them get the win. He scored the final six points for his team to help them end their four-game losing streak. This was tied for his lowest scoring output this season, but he still hasn’t scored less than 20 points in a game this year. This was their final matchup of the week, but they have a four-game week coming up, starting with a home game against the Lakers on Monday. Look for Edwards to have a better night in that one.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Lakers’ last 5 games

LA Lakers is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Minnesota

Minnesota is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games when playing at home against LA Lakers

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

Take the under. No team outside of the Pelicans, who have the same record, has been more profitable to the under over their last five games than the Lakers. The under is 5-0 in L.A.’s last five games overall and is 4-1 in Minnesota’s last five contests. Those trends also hold up in the home/road splits, as the under is 4-1 in the Lakers’ last five away games and is 3-2 in the Timberwolves last five contests at Target Center.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction: UNDER 219.5