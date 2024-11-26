Lakers vs. Suns: Phoenix snaps their losing skid?

The Suns will host the Lakers at 10:10p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The Suns are listed as 2.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 234 points, what is the best bet from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Suns prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Los Angeles Lakers (+2.5) at 540 Phoenix Suns (-2.5); o/u 234

10:10 p.m. ET, November 26, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Lakers vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

The Lakers dropped to 10-6 losing to the Nuggets by 25 points on Saturday. Anthony Davis is listed as probable with a foot injury.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

The Suns dropped their fifth straight game losing to the Knicks 138-122 on November 20th. Kevin Durant and Bradely Beal expect to return on Tuesday night.

Lakers vs. Suns Prediction:

Take the Suns. With Beal and Durant expected back I like the Suns to win this contest. Phoenix was great before they went down with injury, however have lost five straight since they’ve been out. Suns desperately need a victory and they get one tonight at home.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Suns -2.5