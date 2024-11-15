Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction: Can L.A. stay hot?

The Los Angeles Lakers head to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. It’s the group stage of the NBA Cup. Can the Spurs cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Spurs betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-5 ATS this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are 6-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-6 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Spurs Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Los Angeles Lakers (-3.5) at 514 San Antonio Spurs (+3.5); o/u 226.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 15, 2024

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN

Lakers vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis is listed as probable to play on Friday. He’s dealing with left plantar fasciitis. Davis leads the team in scoring with 30.2 points per game this year. Los Angeles forward Rui Hachimure (ankle) is questionable to play against the Spurs on Friday. He’s averaging 12.7 points per game this season.

Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (groin), center Jaxson Hayes (ankle), forward Christian Wood (knee), and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) will all sit out Friday’s contest in San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs backup point guard Tre Jones will miss Friday’s game with an ankle injury. He scored 3 points and logged 3 assists in the lone game he suited up for this season. Blake Wesley will likely handle backup point guard duties with Jones out of commission.

San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan will miss Friday’s contest with a broken left thumb. He suffered the injury on November 4th against the Clippers. He’ll have surgery and will likely miss at least 6 weeks of action. Julian Champagnie and Stephon Castle have been logging more starts with Sochan out. Keldon Johnson and Malaki Branham could also see more minutes with Sochan on the mend.

Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-3 ATS as a favorite this season.

Los Angeles is 4-2 ATS after a win this season.

San Antonio is 1-4 ATS after a win this season.

San Antonio is an NBA-worst 0-6 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

The Lakers have dominated the Spurs over the past few years. Los Angeles is 7-3 straight up against San Antonio in their last 10 matchups. Now, the Lakers are only 5-5 ATS in that same span, but that’s due to how big the spread usually was when these two teams faced off. The line is only 3.5 points for Friday’s game.

San Antonio isn’t a very deep team to begin with, and they’ll be missing starting forward Jeremy Sochan for this contest. Sochan is third on the team in scoring this year with 15.4 points per game. He’s also second on the club in minutes with 29.3 minutes per game this season. His absence will test San Antonio’s relatively thin depth on Friday.

There’s also the matter of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich being out for an indefinite period of time due to a stroke he suffered earlier this month. Popovich is one of the greatest NBA head coaches of all time, and there’s likely going to be a dropoff between his coaching and Spurs’ interim head coach Mitch Johnson. For all of those reasons, I’ll be laying the points with the Lakers on the road on Friday night.

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -3.5