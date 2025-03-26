Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction: Will Indiana take advantage of L.A.’s defensive struggles?

The Los Angeles Lakers (43-28) will face the Indiana Pacers (42-29) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lakers vs. Pacers matchup?​

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Lakers (+1) at Indiana Pacers (-1); o/u 235.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN

Lakers vs. Pacers Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Key Players

The Lakers are currently on a three-game losing streak, with recent defeats against the Bucks, Bulls, and Magic. Their defense has been a concern, allowing an average of 118 points over these losses. Offensively, Luka Doncic leads the team with averages of 27.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. LeBron James contributes significantly with 24.9 points, 8.4 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are on a five-game winning streak, showcasing strong performances both offensively and defensively. Pascal Siakam leads the team with 20.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while Tyrese Haliburton adds 18.5 points and 9.1 assists per game. The team has been effective at home, boasting a 24-10 record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Betting Odds

According to Bovada.lv, the Pacers are favored by a single point, with a total over/under set at 235.5 points.

Lakers vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Considering the Pacers’ current momentum and home-court advantage, they are positioned well for tonight’s matchup. The Lakers’ recent defensive struggles could be a significant factor.

Lakers vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -1