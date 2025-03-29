Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Will the Over Cash?

Two teams in need of a win square off on Saturday night when the Los Angeles Lakers head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. Los Angeles has lost four of their last 5 games and enter this matchup with a 44-29 record. Memphis has also lost four of their last 5 games and enter Saturday with a 44-29 record. They are currently 2 point home favorites with this Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Lakers (+2) at Memphis Grizzlies (-2) o/u 237

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 29, 2025

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: SPEC/FDSM

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Lakers

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers will play their 4th straight road game on Saturday night. LA has struggled recently winning just one of their last five games. The latest matchup was a 119-117 loss to Chicago. Austin Reaves led the team with 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field. Luka Doncic was 8 of 22 from the field and finished with 25 points. LeBron James finished with 17 points and 12 assists. The Lakers held a 91-75 lead entering the fourth quarter, but got beat 44-26 in the final period.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies finished up a 5 game road trip on Thursday night with a 125-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In that matchup, Jaren Jackson led the team with 27 points on 9 of 21 shooting. Scotty Pippen finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. Desmond Bane finished with just 3 points on 1 of 12 shooting from the field. Ja Morant has now missed 6 straight games. In a shocking move, the Grizzlies parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins. Assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo is now the interim head coach. He is the former head coach of Paris Basketball, where he won the EuroCup in 2024.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Los Angeles last 10 games

Memphis is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Memphis’ last 5 games

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction:

I like the over in this matchup on Saturday night. This is an interesting contest as both teams are in spots where they need to get back on track. The Lakers just blew a big lead in the 4th quarter to lose on a buzzer beater and they need to bounce back strong. Meanwhile the Grizzlies just fired their head coach. This is a big wake up call for everyone on the team to turn it up. Ja Morant is questionable and might find his way back on the court after a 6 game absence. Desmond Bane is due for a bounce back game after putting up 3 points in the last outing. The Lakers have hit the over in 7 of their last 10 games. Memphis is the second highest scoring team in the league. And the Lakers definitely have the fire power in LeBron, Luka, Reaves to keep up with them.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Over 237