Knicks vs. Suns: Lay the Number

The Suns will host the Knicks at 10:10p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Knicks are listed as 5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 224 points, what is the best bet from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Suns prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

523 New York Knicks (-5.0) at 524 Phoenix Suns (+5.0); o/u 224

10:10 p.m. ET, November 20, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Knicks vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks DFS SPIN

The Knicks moved to 8-6, defeating the Wizards by a score of 134-106 on Monday night. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in scoring with 26 points, while also dishing out 11 assists. New York looks for their fourth consecutive victory.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

The Suns dropped to 9-6 on the season losing to Orlando by 10 points. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal remain out for Wednesday’s contest. Phoenix looks so snap a four-game losing skid as they host New York.

Knicks vs. Suns Prediction:

Take the Knicks. The Suns have struggled mightily without Durant and Beal in the lineup and it is not going to get any easier with New York coming into town. The Knicks don’t take nights off and will likely put in on the shorthanded Phoenix. If the Suns role players continue to struggle, this could get ugly. Lay the number.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: New York -5