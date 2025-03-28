Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction: Can Milwaukee Cover as Road Dog?

The New York Knicks head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Friday night. New York is coming off of a loss and is currently 45-27 on the season. Milwaukee enters Friday on a two game losing streak and currently sit with a 40-32 record on the season. They are currently 1 point home dogs with this Knicks vs. Bucks matchup set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks (-1) at Milwaukee Bucks (+1) o/u 221

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: MSG/ FDWI

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Knicks

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on New York. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Knicks

The Knicks are coming off of a 126-113 loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 34 points and 14 rebounds. OG Anunoby added 28 points. The Clippers shot 51% from the field and 53% from three in the matchup. Jalen Brunson remains out. His backup in Miles McBride has also been ruled out. His backup in Cameron Payne has also been ruled out for Friday. Tyler Kolek and Delon Wright will look for an increase in minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks lost the final two games of their 5 game road trip. The latest was a 127-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Brook Lopez led the team with 26 points on 12 of 17 shooting from the field. Ryan Rollins came off the bench to add 17 points. Gary Trent Jr. finished with 16 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed this matchup with a foot injury and is questionable for Friday night. Damian Lillard is out indefinitely.

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

New York is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 5-4-1 in New York’s last 10 games

Milwaukee is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Milwaukee’s last 6 games

Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction:

I am going to roll with the Bucks in this matchup. There are a lot of injuries to work through on this one. But the Knicks are looking at their 4th and 5th string guards playing significant minutes. At least Giannis is questionable, and has had a few days to work on the foot injury. Milwaukee is 18-16-1 ATS at home while the Knicks are 16-20 ATS on the road this season. The Bucks have covered in 2 of their last 3 home games while New York is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 road games. I’ll roll with the home team here.

Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction: Bucks +1