Kings vs. Raptors Prediction: Can Raptors stop skid?

The Sacramento Kings head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Saturday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Kings cover the 6.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Kings vs. Raptors betting prediction.

The Sacramento Kings are 3-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-2-1 ATS this season.

The Toronto Raptors are 1-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-1 ATS this season.

Kings vs. Raptors Matchup & Betting Odds

521 Sacramento Kings (-6.5) at 522 Toronto Raptors (+5.5); o/u 230.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Kings vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox had a big night in his team’s 123-115 win over the Hawks on Friday night. In that contest, the Kentucky alum registered 31 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals. Fox shot 11 of 16 from the field and 4 of 6 from three-point range in the victory.

Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis logged a double-double in his team’s road win on Friday. The #11 overall pick in the 2016 draft recorded 15 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists. He converted 5 of 11 shots from the floor and went 5 of 5 from the foul line to help the Kings secure their third straight win.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (eye), power forward Kelly Olynyk (back), and small forward Bruce Brown (knee) have all been ruled out for Saturday night’s home date with the Kings. Barnes was putting up 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game before getting injured.

Toronto guard Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) has missed the team’s last 5 contests due to an injury he suffered in the club’s opener against Cleveland on October 23rd. Quickley was officially listed as doubtful for Friday’s contest, and his status is uncertain ahead of Saturday’s game. He averaged 18.6 points per game in 38 games for the Raptors last year.

Kings vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 2-3-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Sacramento is 7-9 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Toronto is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Toronto is 5-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

Kings vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

This is a tough spot for Sacramento. The Kings played at Atlanta on Friday night and will be forced to play in Toronto less than 24 hours later. Making things tougher is the fact that four Kings starters (Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox, and Keegan Murray) all played 33+ minutes against the Hawks. Sacramento will likely have to allot more minutes to their bench players on Saturday, which could impact their ability to cover this game.

The Raptors also played on Friday night, but they played at home and will be able to rest up ahead of Saturday’s contest. Toronto has been feisty this year, as they have the second-best ATS record in the NBA this season at 5-1 despite only being 1-5 straight up on the campaign. I think the Raptors are able to keep this one competitive due to the Kings playing on the second night of a road back-to-back. I’m taking Toronto and the points at home in this contest.

Kings vs. Raptors Prediction: TORONTO RAPTORS +6.5