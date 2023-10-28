    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Jazz vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Jazz vs. Suns

    The Phoenix Suns hosts the Utah Jazz Saturday night from the Footprint Center. With the Suns listed as a 5.5-point home favorite and the total at 223.5 points where is the value from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Jazz vs. Suns prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    567 Utah Jazz (+5.5) at 568 Phoenix Suns (-5.5); o/u 223.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

    Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

    Jazz vs. Suns Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Utah Jazz DFS SPIN

    Lauri Markkanen led Utah in scoring with 35 points in Utah’s 120-118 win against the Clippers on Friday night. Markkanen has a great start to the season averaging 27 ppg and 11 rebounds over the first two games.  

    Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

    Kevin Durant had a big night against the Lakers in the Suns 100-95 loss on Thursday night. Durant scored 39-points and grabbed eight boards. Durant will be the main focal point on offense as it seems Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will be out again for the Suns.

    Utah is 2-8 SU in their last 10 games against Phoenix.

    The Jazz are 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games against the Suns.

    The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games in this matchup.

    Jazz vs. Suns Prediction:

    The Suns will be without Bradley Beal and Devin Booker for this contest, while Utah had will be on the second game of a B2B.

    Take the Under in this one. The Suns have averaged 101.5 ppg over their first two games and without their full compliments on offense, I don’t see in offense explosion in store for them. Utah will be playing it’s first B2B of the year after a fought game versus the Clippers last night that came down to the wire. Utah is a young team, so I don’t expect them to rest anyone, however they could be a sluggish in this contest. Under is the play.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Under 223.5

    

