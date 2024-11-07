Jazz vs. Bucks Prediction: Can Bucks earn first home win?

The Utah Jazz head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Bucks cover the 9-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Jazz vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The Utah Jazz are 1-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-4 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-5 ATS this season.

Jazz vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Utah Jazz (+9) at 526 Milwaukee Bucks (-9); o/u 229.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 7, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Jazz vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks will miss Thursday’s game with a broken right leg and dislocated ankle. He’s already had surgery to address the injury, and will likely miss the rest of the season as he recovers.

Utah power forward Lauri Markkanen (back) and guard Isaiah Collier (hamstring) both practiced fully on Wednesday and are on track to play against Milwaukee on Thursday. Markkanen is averaging a team-high 18.0 points per game this season.

Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson (heel) practiced fully on Wednesday, but his status is murky ahead of Thursday’s contest. Clarkson is averaging 13.0 points per game this year.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) is questionable to play in Thursday’s home date with the Jazz. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists across 35.2 minutes per contest this season.

Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton (ankles) will sit out Thursday’s contest. He has not appeared in a regular-season game this year but may be nearing a potential return to the court soon. Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest in 55 regular season starts for the Bucks last season.

Jazz vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Utah is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games against Milwaukee.

Utah is 16-22-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is 10-8 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the start of last season.

The over is 48-40-1 in Utah’s games since the beginning of last season.

Jazz vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

You can call it rebuilding or you can call it tanking. Whatever you want to call it, the Jazz don’t appear to be trying very hard to win games this season. Utah has the league’s worst average point differential this season at -14.7 points per game. They are more than 5 points worse than Washington who is 29th in average scoring margin this season at -9.5 points per game. Utah earned their first win of the season on the road over Chicago on Monday. The only problem with that was the Jazz gave up 126 points to a Bulls team that didn’t even have Zach LaVine in that contest.

The Jazz are having a lot of trouble scoring this season. They are 29th with 104.9 points per game on the campaign. Against a Bucks team that will have Damian Lillard available and possibly Giannis Antetokounmpo as well, that could wind up being an issue. Lillard is averaging 27.2 points per game against Utah during his career, and I could see him scoring at least that many points on Thursday. I think the Bucks get right against an inferior opponent at home. I’m laying the points with Milwaukee in this one.

Jazz vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -9