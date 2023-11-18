Heat vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Miami Heat will travel to Chicago to the face the Bulls at the United Center at 8:00p.m. ET on Saturday night. The Heat are listed as 2.5-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 213.0 points, what is the smart play from Chicago? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Bulls prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Miami Heat (-2.5) at 550 Chicago Bulls (+2.5); o/u 213

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

United Center, Chicago, IL

Heat vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat DFS SPIN

Jimmy Butler had a big night in Miami’s 122-115 win versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Butler scored a season high 36-points on 12/19 from the field. Miami has now won seven straight games after a 1-4 start to the season.

Chicago Bulls DFS SPIN

Zach LaVine recorded 34 points on 12/20 from the field in the Magic 103-97 loss to the Magic on Friday night. Four of the five Bulls starters recorded double digits in points, however the bench did not contribute much in the loss only adding eight total bench points. Chicago will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday night.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

Miami is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Bulls are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games versus Miami.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Bulls.

Heat vs. Bulls Prediction:

Two teams trending in opposite directions, the Heat winners of seven straight, while the Bulls have dropped four in a row.

Take Miami here. Chicago exerted a lot of effort last night rallying from 19 down, before ultimately losing. The Heat are playing some great basketball during this win streak, despite being without Tyler Herro. Jimmy Butler is coming off one of his best games of the year last game, Heat continues to roll in Chicago.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Miami -2.5