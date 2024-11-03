Close Menu

    Hawks vs. Pelicans: Take the Under

    Paul ElliotBy
    Hawks vs. Pelicans

    The Pelicans will host the Hawks at 7:10p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Pelicans are listed as 3.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 230 points, what is the smart bet from NOLA? Keep reading for our Hawks vs. Pelicans prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    541 Atlanta Hawks (+3.5) at 542 New Orleans Pelicans (-3.5); o/u 230

    7:30 p.m. ET, November 3, 2024

    Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

    Hawks vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Atlanta Hawks DFS SPIN

    The Hawks dropped to 2-4 losing to the Kings 123-115. Trae Young had a nice game, scoring 25 points and recording 12 assists. Atlanta looks to snap a four-game losing skid.

    New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

    The Pelicans improved to 3-3 beating the Pacers by seven points on Friday night. Zion WIlliamson had a big game scoring 34 points and 10 assists. The Pelicans look for their second consecutive victory on Sunday night.

    Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction:

    Take the under. There are too many injuries on both sides for me to have any type of confidence in either team or for the game to go over the total. Both of these teams typically like to play quick, but I just don’t think enough shots will be made, especially from deep for this game to go over the total.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Under 230.5

