Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Too many points?

The Warriors will host the Grizzlies at 10:10p.m. ET on Friday night. The Warriors are listed as 7.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 236.5 points, what is the smart bet from San Fran? Keep reading for our Grizzlies vs. Warriors prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

521 Memphis Grizzlies (+7.5) at 522 Golden State Warriors (-7.5); o/u 236.5

10:10 p.m. ET, November 15, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Grizzlies DFS SPIN

The Grizzlies dropped to 7-5 losing to the Lakers 128-123. Ja Morant remains out for Memphis with a hip injury.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

The Warriors moved to 9-2, beating the Mavericks by a score of 120-117 on Tuesday night. De’Anthony Melton is out for Friday’s contest with a sprained left ACL that he suffered in Tuesday’s contest.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction:

Take the Grizzlies. This is too many points even without Morant for Memphis. The Grizzlies played the Lakers tough on Wednesday and I think we see a similar result tonight. Marcus Smart returning to the lineup is a big boost for the Grizzlies and they have plenty of shooting to remain within the number.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Grizzlies +7.5