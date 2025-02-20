Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction: Will Memphis cover small spread?

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) will face the Indiana Pacers (30-23) on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Grizzlies are favored by 1.5 to 2.5 points, depending on the sportsbook. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Grizzlies vs. Pacers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (-2.5) at Indiana Pacers (+2.5); o/u 250.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 20, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: N/A

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Memphis

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Recent Performance:

Memphis Grizzlies: The Grizzlies have been strong on the road, with a 17-10 record against the spread (ATS) as visitors. They are coming off a 128-114 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Indiana Pacers: The Pacers have struggled at home, with a 1-12-1 ATS record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They secured a 134-130 overtime victory against the Washington Wizards in their last game.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Key Players:

Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies): Bane has been on a scoring tear, averaging over 21 points per game in February and has scored 20 or more points in each of his last five games.

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers): Haliburton has been a key playmaker for the Pacers, contributing significantly to their offense.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Take Memphis. The Grizzlies have covered the spread in seven out of their last 10 games versus the Pacers. That includes a seven-game winning streak at the window in this series. The Grizzlies are also 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games overall, whereas the Pacers have dropped seven out of their last 10 games at the window.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES -2.5