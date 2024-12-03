Close Menu

    Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction: Is total too high in Dallas?

    Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

    The NBA Cup continues on Tuesday and one of the more intriguing matchups is the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks clash at 8:30 p.m. ET. With the Mavericks cover as a 4-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight in Dallas?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Memphis Grizzlies (+4) at Dallas Mavericks (-4); o/u 239.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 3, 2024

    American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

    Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Public Betting: Bettors Love Underdog

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Morant accounts for 19 points in win over Pacers

    Ja Morant accounted for 19 points (6-of-13 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs), two rebounds, eight assists, one steal, one block, and two 3-pointers in 27 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Pacers. Morant notched a career milestone on Sunday afternoon, recording his 2,000th assist as a professional. This was a massive performance for the Grizzlies, who rebounded from a slow start to score 136 points. And the team’s 36 assists matched a franchise record for most in a game. Morant has looked healthy, and it’s likely time for deep-league managers to part ways with Scotty Pippen Jr., who only played 11 minutes on Sunday.

    Thompson questionable to face Memphis

    Klay Thompson (left foot plantar fasciitis) is questionable to play against Memphis on Tuesday. Thompson has missed the team’s last four games, but he may return to the lineup on Tuesday. Quentin Grimes has been starting in his place and has scored at least 20 points in three straight games. However, Thompson’s return will likely push Grimes to the bench, even if he has been playing better than Thompson has all year.

    Grizzlies vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The over is 14-7 in the Grizzlies’ 21 games this season. It’s 11-9-1 in the Mavericks’ 20 games in 2024. The over is 7-3 in Memphis’ last 10 games overall and is 6-3-1 in Dallas’ last 10 contests. That said, this total is way too high. The under has cashed in seven of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. I’ll roll the dice that at least in one of these quarters, these two teams will cool off offensively and they’ll fall short of the number.

    Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: UNDER 240.5

