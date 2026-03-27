Friday NBA Best Bets March 27: Can the Wizards and Warriors go over the total?

Friday has two-thirds of the league in action as the fourth week of March 2026 begins to wind down. It features 10 contests on a packed NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET.

Can the Wizards and Warriors put up enough points to go over the total? Will the Mavericks and Trail Blazers game turn into a shootout at the Moda Center in Portland? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Friday NBA Best Bets March 27 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Over 233.5

I like the over here. The Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors are primed to smash the 233.5-point total this Friday in what could turn out to be a high-octane shootout.

Washington’s lack of defense has been evident in these spots, with the over hitting in 20 of their 35 road games this season. What’s more, the over is 38-29 when the Wizards are listed as underdogs this season.

Golden State should play with good energy at home, where the over is a profitable 22-13 in their games this year. Furthermore, the over is 16-12 in the Warriors’ non-conference matchups in 2025-26. Expect a fast-paced track meet with enough scoring to comfortably surpass the total.

Final score projection: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 125, WASHINGTON WIZARDS 115.

NBA Best Bet: Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Over 238.5

I’d take the over in this one. The Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers are locked and loaded to crush Friday night’s 238.5-point total in what could shape up to be a Western Conference shootout.

History heavily favors a scoring barrage, as the over is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these squads. Portland consistently lights up the scoreboard at home, as the over is 24-12 when the Blazers play at the Moda Center this year. What’s more, the over is 28-17 in Portland’s conference games this season.

Meanwhile, the over is 20-19 when Dallas faces an opponent on equal rest in 2025-26. Expect an absolute track meet from wire to wire.

Final score projection: PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 126, DALLAS MAVERICKS 118.

Friday NBA Best Bets March 27

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Over 233.5 Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Over 238.5

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