Clippers vs. Timberwolves: Back Minnesota

The Timberwolves will host the Knicks at 7:30p.m. ET on Friday night. The T-Wolves are listed as 6.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 212.5 points, what is the smart bet from Minnesota? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Timberwolves prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

506 Los Angeles Clippers (+6.0) at 507 Minnesota Timberwolves (-6.0); o/u 212.5

7:30 p.m. ET, November 29, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

The Clippers moved to 12-8 defeating the Wizards by 25 points on Wednesday November 27th. James Harden had a big game scoring 43 points in the victory.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

The Timberwolves dropped their fourth straight losing to the Kings by 12 points on November 27th. Joe Ingles remains out on Friday with a calf injury.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction:

Take the Timberwolves. I know they’ve been struggling, but they have too much talent to continue to play this poorly. They should have some extra motivation with this being an NBA Cup game. I expect Edwards to have a big game and bring Minnesota to a comfortable victory.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Timberwolves -6