Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles at 9:30p.m. ET on Friday night. The Mavericks are listed as 8.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 208.5 points, what is the best bet for Game 6 from Dallas? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Mavericks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Los Angeles Clippers (+8.0) at 528 Dallas Mavericks (-8.0); o/u 208.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday May 3, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Clippers vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

Los Angeles dropped to the Mavericks 123-93 on Wednesday night. Ivica Zubac led the Clippers in scoring with 15 points. James Harden and Paul George will need much better performances if they want any chance of a game 7.

Dallas Mavericks DFS SPIN

The Mavericks grabbed a big game 5 on Wednesday. Luka Doncic was excellent scoring 35 points and dishing out 10 assists. The Mavericks look to close out the series on Friday night.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Clippers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus the Mavericks.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 home games for Dallas.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction:

Take LA. I know the Clippers looked awful in game 5, but this is a lot of points for a series that has been back and forth. Harden and George will play better than they did last game and defensively the Clippers have been fine. I don’t know if the Clippers win again on the road tonight, but I do like them getting the points.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Clippers +8