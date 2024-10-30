Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction: Can Boston stay unbeaten?

The Boston Celtics head to Indiana to face the Pacers on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Pacers cover the 7.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Pacers betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 4-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-1 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers are 1-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-2 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Boston Celtics (-7.5) at 546 Indiana Pacers (+7.5); o/u 233.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN

Celtics vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics small forward Sam Hauser (back) is probable to play against the Pacers on Wednesday. Hauser averaged 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 22.0 minutes per contest for Boston last season.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis will miss Wednesday’s contest and likely several games after that with a foot injury. The team believes he could be back in the lineup sometime in December. Porzingis averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 57 regular season starts for the Celtics last year.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (illness) and center Myles Turner (ankle) are both officially listed as questionable to play against the Celtics on Wednesday. Turner would be the bigger loss of the two as he’s averaging 15.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 30.5 minutes per contest this season.

Indiana center James Wiseman will miss Wednesday’s game and the rest of the 2024-2025 season with an Achilles injury. Isaiah Jackson, Obi Toppin, and Jarace Walker should all have increased roles with Wiseman out of commission for the rest of the campaign.

Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 52-43-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Boston is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Indiana is 1-2 ATS in their last 3 games overall.

The over is 55-47-2 in Indiana’s games since the start of last season.

Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

After defeating the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the NBA Finals last season, the Boston Celtics have picked up right where they left off. Boston is 4-0 straight up this season with an average scoring margin of +15.0 points per game. The Celtics have double-digit home wins over the Knicks and Bucks this season, with a pair of road wins over the Wizards and Pistons sandwiched between those contests.

Boston is second in the league in effective field goal percentage and second in the NBA in true shooting percentage through four games in the 2024-2025 season. They have six players who average at least 10 points per game and seven players who are averaging at least 2 made three-pointers per game this season. Indiana has stumbled to a 1-3 start out of the gate this year, and things aren’t going to get any easier for them on Wednesday. I like the Celtics to win and cover on the road in this contest.

Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -7.5