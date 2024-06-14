Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 4 NBA Finals Odds & Prediction

The 1-seed Boston Celtics remain in Dallas to face the 5-seed Mavericks on Friday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Can the Mavericks win the game outright in this pick ‘em contest? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

Boston leads the series 3-0.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-2 straight up and 9-7-1 ATS in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 50-43-6 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-8 straight up and 11-8-1 ATS in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 59-42-1 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Boston Celtics (PK) at 508 Dallas Mavericks (PK); o/u 211.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC

Celtics vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis missed Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a lower leg injury. The official medical term for it is a “torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon.” He’s officially listed as questionable for Friday’s Game 4 with that same ailment. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday morning that “…There is a chance that Kristaps Porzingis plays in Game 4.” Porzingis is reportedly dealing with swelling, but has been participating in workouts. He will likely be a game-time decision on Friday night.

Celtics forward Xavier Tillman played 11 minutes off the bench in place of Porzingis in Game 3. He recorded 3 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots in his limited run off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks superstar point guard Luka Doncic is probable to play in Game 4 on Friday with a thoracic contusion. The injury, more commonly known as a chest bruise, required pain-killing injections prior to Games 2 and 3. Doncic told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he will “probably” need another pain-killing injection before Game 4. Doncic has been managing a sprained right knee and left ankle soreness throughout most of these playoffs, so he will likely be operating at less than 100%, despite his claims to the contrary.

Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Dallas.

Boston is 7-0 straight up as the road team in these playoffs.

The Celtics are an NBA-best 44-15 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Dallas is 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The Celtics are playing championship-level defense in these NBA Finals. The Mavericks are averaging 106.1 points per game in the playoffs this year. That total has taken a dip during the Finals, as Boston has held Dallas to 89 points in Game 1, 98 points in Game 2, and 99 points in Game 3. That’s an average of 95.3 points per game. When you combine elite defense with superior three-point shooting, you get a winning recipe.

The Celtics are averaging 14.6 made three-pointers per game in the 2024 postseason. That leads all playoff teams. Boston has 5 players averaging at least 1.9 made three-pointers per game in these playoffs. That makes them much harder to guard because opposing defenses are hesitant to help off of shooters. The Celtics are a well-constructed team, and that’s been borne out on the court all season. I think we see why Boston has been the best team in the NBA all year on Friday. I like the Celtics to complete the sweep in Dallas and win their first NBA title since 2008.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS PK