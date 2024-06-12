Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 3 NBA Finals Odds & Prediction

The 1-seed Boston Celtics head to Dallas to face the 5-seed Mavericks on Wednesday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Can the Mavericks cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

Boston leads the series 2-0.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-2 straight up and 8-7-1 ATS in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 49-43-6 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-7 straight up and 11-7-1 ATS in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 59-41-1 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Boston Celtics (+2.5) at 506 Dallas Mavericks (-2.5); o/u 212.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC

Celtics vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for Wednesday’s game due to a lower leg injury. The medical term for the injury is a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the injury is considered rare and is not related to the calf strain that caused Porzingis to miss 10 games in these playoffs.

Porzingis has given every indication that he will try to play but it’s unclear if Boston’s medical staff will clear him. Porzingis is averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 6 postseason contests this year.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic is probable to play on Wednesday as he recovers from a thoracic contusion, also known as a chest bruise. ESPN’s Tim McMahon reported that Doncic received a pain-killing injection in his chest prior to Game 2, and is likely to receive another injection before Game 3 tips off.

Doncic told reporters that he “feels good” on Wednesday. It’s worth noting that Doncic has been dealing with a sprained right knee since his team’s third postseason game this year and he’s been battling general left ankle soreness that was significant enough to be listed on multiple injury reports. Luka Doncic hasn’t missed a postseason contest yet this season and is averaging 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game during these playoffs.

Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games against Dallas.

Boston is 10-7-2 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Dallas is 1-2-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Dallas is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 home games in these playoffs.

Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Dallas had their shot to make it a series in Game 2, but I think the Mavericks blew it. The Celtics shot 45.2% from the field and 25.6% from three-point range and still beat the Mavericks by 7 points, 105-98 on Sunday. Now Boston goes on the road to face a Dallas team that looks overmatched.

The Celtics are 6-0 straight up on the road this postseason, and they won 3 of those games by double-digits. Boston’s backcourt depth and strong defense have proved to be a winning recipe all season long and it’s worked especially well in these playoffs. The Celtics are 14-2 straight up in the 2024 postseason, and they have a chance to join some elite company if they can win on Wednesday and then finish out the Mavericks on Friday. From what I’ve watched over the first two games, that seems more likely to happen than Dallas winning multiple games and pushing the series to 6 or 7. This could be the last chance to get the Celtics as an underdog this season, and I’m going to take it. I like Boston to win this game outright or come very close to doing so on Wednesday night.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS +2.5