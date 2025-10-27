Cavs vs. Pistons Prediction: Can Cleveland win 3 straight games?

Last Updated on October 27, 2025 12:39 am by Alex Becker

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Detroit to face the Pistons on Monday night. The game is on Peacock at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Pistons cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Cavs vs. Pistons betting prediction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-3 ATS this season.

The Detroit Pistons are 2-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-1 ATS this season.

Cavs vs. Pistons Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Cleveland Cavaliers (-2.5) at 520 Detroit Pistons (+2.5); o/u 231

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, October 27, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: Peacock

Cavs vs. Pistons Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers guards Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) will both sit out Monday’s road date with the Pistons. Garland was second on the team in scoring last year with 20.6 points per game. Strus made 50 regular-season appearances (37 starts) for Cleveland last season and put up 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 made three-pointers per game.

With Garland and Strus out, Sam Merrill and Lonzo Ball have been getting extended minutes at the guard spots. Sam Merrill has thrived in his increased role, averaging 19.3 points per game on 51.5% shooting from the field through 3 games in 2025.

Detroit Pistons Daily Fantasy Spin

Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will miss Monday’s game with a knee injury. The 5th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is targeting the end of November for a potential return.

Detroit guard Caris LeVert (hamstring) and guard Marcus Sasser (hip) both sat out the team’s home game against the Celtics on Sunday. That duo’s status for Monday’s game is unclear at the time of this writing. Ronald Holland II, Javonte Green, and Daniss Jenkins all played 10+ minutes off the bench against Boston on Sunday. Holland and Green both logged 7 points apiece in that game while Jenkins didn’t score or attempt a shot in Sunday’s contest.

Cavs vs. Pistons NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games against Detroit.

Cleveland is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Detroit.

Detroit is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Detroit is 21-24-2 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Cavs vs. Pistons NBA Prediction:

I like Cleveland in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. The Cavs are 41-28-1 ATS after a win and 29-18 ATS as the road team since the start of last season. Additionally, Cleveland is 23-17 ATS as a road favorite and 35-29 ATS in conference games since the inception of last year’s campaign. And finally, the Cavaliers are 46-39-1 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of the 2024 season. The pick is Cleveland -2.5 points over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Cavs vs. Pistons Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS -2.5