Cavs vs. Knicks Prediction: Can Cleveland win and cover in NY?

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to New York to face the Knicks on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET. It’s NBA opening week on ESPN. Can the Knicks cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Cavs vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 64-18 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 52-38-1 ATS last season.

The New York Knicks went 51-31 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 50-49-1 ATS last season.

Cavs vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Cleveland Cavaliers (-1.5) at 506 New York Knicks (+1.5); o/u 226.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Cavs vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers forward De’Andre Hunter is questionable to play in Wednesday’s game against the Knicks. Hunter averaged 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 27 regular-season appearances for Cleveland last year. Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, and Jaylon Tyson could all see increased minutes if Hunter sits out on Wednesday.

Cleveland guards Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) will both sit out Wednesday’s season opener. Both players were starters for the Cavs last season, but Garland will likely be the bigger loss as he put up 20.6 points and 6.7 assists per game last year. Lonzo Ball, Sam Merrill, and Craig Porter Jr. will likely see increased playing time with Garland and Strus out of commission.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (quadriceps) is questionable to play on Wednesday. He averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game last year. New York small forward OG Anunoby is probable to play on Wednesday as he works his way back from an ankle ailment.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (load management) and guard/forward Josh Hart (back) will both sit out their club’s home opener on Wednesday. With Hart and Robinson out, Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele should see an uptick in minutes. He averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 70 appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

Cavs vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against New York.

Cleveland was 46-36-1 ATS as a favorite last season.

New York is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

New York is 6-10-1 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2023 season.

Cavs vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

I like Cleveland here. A few relevant stats will make the case. The Cavaliers were 23-15 ATS as a road favorite and 35-26 ATS in conference games last year. What’s more, Cleveland was 3-2 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest and 41-28-1 ATS in non-division games last season.

Additionally, Cleveland’s star guard, Donovan Mitchell, has played well against New York in his career. In 19 games against the Knicks, the Louisville alum has a record of 12-7 straight up and is averaging 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. The Cavs have won and covered 5 out of their last 6 games against the Knicks, and I like them to continue that streak on Wednesday night. The pick is Cleveland -1.5 points over New York at Bovada.lv.

Cavs vs. Knicks Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS -1.5