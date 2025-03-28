Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction: Can Cleveland Stay Hot?

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Friday night. Cleveland enters this matchup on a 3 game win streak and they are currently 59-14 on the season. The Pistons have won their last 2 games and enter Friday with a 41-32 record. They are currently 9 point home dogs with this Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers (-9) at Detroit Pistons (+9) o/u 231.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: FDOH

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Cavs

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Cleveland. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs won their third straight game on Thursday night beating the Spurs 124-116. Jarrett Allen led the team with 29 points and 15 rebounds, including 10-11 from the field. Donovan Mitchell followed him up with 25 points. Max Strus was good for 18 points, nailing 4 of his 7 three point attempts.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have won 4 of their last 5 games including the last two games being without Cade Cunningham. The latest was a 122-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. It was Marcus Sasser who came off of the bench and led the team with 27 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field. Tobias Harris finished with 15 points and Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson both added 14 points each. Cunningham has already been ruled out for Friday night as he continues to deal with a calf injury.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

Cleveland is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Cleveland’s last 6 games

Detroit is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 3-1 in Cleveland’s last 4 games

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction:

I like the Cavs to cover the 9 point spread on the road in this matchup. The Pistons have played well without Cade Cunningham, winning their last two games. However those two wins came against the Pelicans (20-53 this season) and the Spurs (31-41 this season). Now they take on one of the best teams in the NBA. Cleveland ranks 2nd in the league ATS this season with a 44-28-1 record. On the road they are the best in the league, with a 24-13 ATS record. I think the Cavs stay hot and win their 4th game in a row, while also covering the spread.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction: Cavs -9