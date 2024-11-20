Close Menu

    Bulls vs. Bucks: Expect Plenty of Points

    Paul ElliotBy
    Bulls vs. Bucks

    The Bucks will host the Bulls at 7:40p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Bucks are listed as 8.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 239 points, what is the smart bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Bulls vs. Bucks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    513 Chicago Bulls (+8.0) at 514 Milwaukee Bucks (-8.0); o/u 239

    7:30 p.m. ET, November 20, 2024

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    Bulls vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Bulls when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Chicago Bulls DFS SPIN

    The Bulls improved to 6-9, beating the Pistons by a score of 122-112 on November 18th. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Chicago looks for their second consecutive victory on Wednesday at Milwaukee.

    Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

    The Bucks moved to 5-9, defeating Houston by one point on Monday night. Giannis Antetokunmpo is on the injury report, however he is expected to be available on Wednesday night.

    Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction:

    Take the Over. This is an extremely high total, but I still like these teams to go over it. Both of these defenses have struggled ranking in the bottom half of the league in defensive rating metrics. The Bulls are number one in pace and the Bucks like to run as well. I could see this game going into the high 240’s. Over is the play.  

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 239

    Hello everyone, I've been in the sports betting industry for four years now upon graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2020. I have worked as a trader in Las Vegas and now find myself back in the South working on the integrity side of sports betting. In my free time, I enjoy attending sporting events, hanging out with friends and family and traveling. I have been with TheSpread for over a year now, I hope to continue to provide quality analysis of different sporting events and try to find some winning wagers!

