Bulls vs. Bucks: Expect Plenty of Points

The Bucks will host the Bulls at 7:40p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Bucks are listed as 8.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 239 points, what is the smart bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Bulls vs. Bucks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Chicago Bulls (+8.0) at 514 Milwaukee Bucks (-8.0); o/u 239

7:30 p.m. ET, November 20, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Bulls vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Bulls when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bulls DFS SPIN

The Bulls improved to 6-9, beating the Pistons by a score of 122-112 on November 18th. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Chicago looks for their second consecutive victory on Wednesday at Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

The Bucks moved to 5-9, defeating Houston by one point on Monday night. Giannis Antetokunmpo is on the injury report, however he is expected to be available on Wednesday night.

Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction:

Take the Over. This is an extremely high total, but I still like these teams to go over it. Both of these defenses have struggled ranking in the bottom half of the league in defensive rating metrics. The Bulls are number one in pace and the Bucks like to run as well. I could see this game going into the high 240’s. Over is the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 239

