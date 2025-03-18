Bucks vs. Warriors Prediction: Will Golden State pull off the upset?

The Bucks vs. Warriors matchup will tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night from Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. With Golden State catching three points and the total sitting at 228.5 points, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks (-3) at Golden State Warriors (+3); o/u 228.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: NBATV

Bucks vs. Warriors Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks, holding a 38-29 record, are currently tied with the Indiana Pacers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They aim to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs and are set to begin a crucial five-game road trip, starting with the Golden State Warriors. The Bucks recently suffered a 121-105 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double performance of 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. ​

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors boast a 39-29 record, placing them sixth in the Western Conference. They have been in strong form, winning 12 of their last 14 games. However, they are coming off a 114-105 home loss to the Denver Nuggets, where Stephen Curry struggled, committing seven turnovers. The Warriors are in a tight race with the Minnesota Timberwolves for playoff positioning. ​

Key Matchup Factors

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Impact: Giannis’s performance will be crucial for the Bucks, especially as he missed the last game against the Warriors due to injury. ​

Stephen Curry’s Fatigue: Curry’s recent fatigue has been evident, and managing his workload could influence the game’s outcome. ​

Home-Court Advantage: The Warriors have a strong home record (21-14), which could play a significant role in this matchup.

Bucks vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the points at Bovada.lv. The Warriors have covered in seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes a four-game ATS streak in this series. For whatever reason, Golden State has matched up well with Boston.

Bucks vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +3