Bucks vs. Suns Prediction: Will Milwaukee pull off upset?

​The Milwaukee Bucks (40-30) are set to face the Phoenix Suns (34-37) on Monday, March 24, 2025, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM EDT and will be broadcast on the AZ Family Sports Network. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Bucks vs. Suns matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks (+3) at Phoenix Suns (-3); o/u 226

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 25, 2025

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: NBA TV

Bucks vs. Suns Public Betting: Bettors Backing Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Standings

The Bucks currently hold the fifth position in the Eastern Conference standings. In their most recent outing, they suffered a 104-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Milwaukee ranks 11th in the NBA in adjusted net rating, with their offense positioned at 12th and defense at 8th. They average 114.5 points per game on 48.1% shooting, while allowing 112.1 points per game on 45.3% shooting.

The Suns are currently 10th in the Western Conference, aiming to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. They are on a three-game winning streak, with their latest victory being a 123-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, highlighted by Kevin Durant’s 42-point performance. Phoenix ranks 17th in adjusted net rating, with their offense at 8th and defense at 26th. They average 114.7 points per game on 48.1% shooting, while allowing 115.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting.

Key Players

Bucks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: The cornerstone of Milwaukee’s offense and defense, known for his scoring ability, rebounding, and defensive prowess.​

Damian Lillard: A dynamic scorer and playmaker, contributing significantly to the Bucks’ offensive schemes.​

Suns:

Kevin Durant: A prolific scorer, recently dropping 42 points against the Cavaliers, showcasing his offensive versatility.

Devin Booker: Averaging 25.8 points and 7.0 assists per game, Booker’s playmaking and scoring are vital to the Suns’ success.

Injuries

The Suns are dealing with several injuries:​

Bradley Beal: Sidelined due to a hamstring injury, impacting the Suns’ backcourt depth.

Grayson Allen and Mason Plumlee: Both are listed as questionable, which could affect the team’s rotation and bench strength. ​

The Bucks have Damian Lillard listed as day-to-day with a groin issue, which could influence their offensive efficiency if he is unavailable.

Bucks vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

I’m backing the Bucks at Bovada.lv. They’re 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games versus the Suns and are 7-2-1 against the number over that span. They’ve also won and covered in back-to-back games entering play tonight.

Bucks vs. Suns Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS +3