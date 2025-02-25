Bucks vs. Rockets Prediction: Will Milwaukee pull off small upset?

The Bucks (32-24) are set to face the Rockets (35-22) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The game will be broadcast on SCHN. With Houston laying 3.5 and the total sitting at 227, what’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Bucks vs. Rockets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks (+3.5) at Houston Rockets (-3.5); o/u 227

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: N/A

Bucks vs. Rockets Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Milwaukee Bucks: Currently on a four-game winning streak, the Bucks are gaining momentum in the Eastern Conference. In their recent 120-113 victory over the Miami Heat, Damian Lillard led the team with 28 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points. The acquisition of Kyle Kuzma has bolstered their lineup, contributing to their recent success.

Houston Rockets: The Rockets have a strong 18-9 home record but have struggled recently, losing seven of their last ten games. In their latest 124-115 loss to the Utah Jazz, Alperen Sengun recorded 27 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Green added 25 points. The absence of key players, including Fred VanVleet due to injury, has impacted their performance.

Previous Meeting:

The Bucks and Rockets last met earlier this season, with Milwaukee securing a narrow 101-100 victory at Fiserv Forum. Over the past ten matchups, the Bucks have won six times against the Rockets.

Bucks vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the points. The Bucks have won six out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams and enter in good form. They’ve also won six out of their last 10 games overall, which includes a four-game winning streak. As for the Rockets, they’ve dropped seven out of their last 10 games straight up. Additionally, they are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 contests.

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS +3.5