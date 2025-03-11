Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction: Will Milwaukee make it three straight vs. Indiana?

The Indiana Pacers (35-27) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (36-27) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. With Indiana catching three points as a home underdog, what’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Bucks vs. Pacers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks (-3) at Indiana Pacers (+3); o/u 232

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Bucks vs. Pacers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, holding a 35-27 record. They have been strong at home, winning 19 of their first 28 games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

However, they have faced challenges recently, suffering a 120-118 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 8. In that game, Bennedict Mathurin led the team with 30 points off the bench.

The Pacers are dealing with injuries to key players, with Tyrese Haliburton (hip) and T.J. McConnell (ankle) listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks hold a 36-27 record, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference. They are looking to rebound after a 112-100 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 9. In that game, Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 30 points and nine rebounds.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season. Damian Lillard has been a strong contributor as well, averaging 25.5 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Considering the Pacers’ potential injuries and the Bucks’ strong performances from key players like Antetokounmpo and Lillard, Milwaukee has the edge in this matchup. The Bucks won both of the previous matchups between these two teams in rather dominate fashion. Milwaukee has also won seven out of its last 10 games overall and is 6-3-1 against the number over that span. Give me the Bucks -3 at Bovada.lv.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -3