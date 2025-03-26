Bucks vs. Nuggets Prediction: Will Milwaukee produce without Dam Lillard?

The Milwaukee Bucks (40-31) are set to face the Denver Nuggets (45-28) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ALT, FDSWI, and WMLW. What’s the best bet on the board for the Bucks vs. Nuggets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks (+4) at Denver Nuggets (-4); o/u 226

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: N/A

Bucks vs. Nuggets Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Key Players

The Bucks are coming off a narrow 108-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns. In that game, Giannis Antetokounmpo led with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while Brook Lopez contributed 23 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee averages 114.4 points per game and allows 112.1 points to opponents.

The Nuggets recently defeated the Washington Wizards, with Nikola Jokic scoring 40 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out nine assists. Denver boasts a potent offense, averaging 120.7 points per game, but concedes 117 points to opponents.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard is listed as out until April 13, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for this matchup. On the Nuggets’ side, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are both listed as game-time decisions.

Betting Odds

The Nuggets are favored by 4 points at Bovada.lv, with an over/under set at 226 points. Denver’s moneyline is -160, while Milwaukee’s is +135.

Bucks vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Considering the Nuggets’ strong home performance and the uncertain status of key Bucks players, Denver appears to have the advantage in this matchup. The Bucks have covered three straight games entering play tonight.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS +4